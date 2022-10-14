Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 48,109 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,747,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:STRY opened at $1.12 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,261,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

About Starry Group



Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

