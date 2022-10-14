Todd Mcelhatton Sells 7,500 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20.

Zuora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zuora by 44.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

