Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 100,152 KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHYB. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of KHYB opened at $25.18 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

