Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

