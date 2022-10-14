Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

