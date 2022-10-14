Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $288.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $531.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

