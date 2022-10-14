Truist Financial Corp Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.