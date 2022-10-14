Truist Financial Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

