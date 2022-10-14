Truist Financial Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $258.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.44. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

