Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.