Truist Financial Corp Sells 194 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

