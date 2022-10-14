Truist Financial Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Stock Up 1.8 %

AIN stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International



Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

