Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Tupperware Brands worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

TUP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile



Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

