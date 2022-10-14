Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

TWLO opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

