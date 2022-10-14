Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.06

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

