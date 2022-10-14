Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.