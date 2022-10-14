Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 10576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $636.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.