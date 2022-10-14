Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 10576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $636.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vimeo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 173,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 420,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

