W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $704,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,127.3% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.