Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $86.99 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

