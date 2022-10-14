Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

