WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $24.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $3,319,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,858,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

About Johnson & Johnson

Get Rating

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

