Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,260.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

