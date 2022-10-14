WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.54

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.54 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 3495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

