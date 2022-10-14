Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

