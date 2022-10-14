Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.22. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

