Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

