WT Wealth Management Sells 1,523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

