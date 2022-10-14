XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $61,030.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,060.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $519,520.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.