Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPER. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

