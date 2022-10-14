Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.3 %

XYL stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

