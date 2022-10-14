YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $30.60 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

