Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $268.27 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $248.17 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

