ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,906,000 after purchasing an additional 965,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,402,870.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

