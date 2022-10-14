ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

