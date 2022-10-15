11,751 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 124.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

