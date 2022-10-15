24,682 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

NYSE:ALK opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.