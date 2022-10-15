25,892 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,658,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.