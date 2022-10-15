29,686 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in argenx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in argenx by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 336,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,253,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $351.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.35. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.86.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.13.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

