3,555 Shares in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NORW stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.