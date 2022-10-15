4,401 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

