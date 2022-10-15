5,506 Shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRIN has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial downgraded Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.51 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $138.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

