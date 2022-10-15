6,285 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,486.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE UHT opened at $43.22 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $596.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.