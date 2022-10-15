6,435 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 145.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 3.0 %

COOP opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,130 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

