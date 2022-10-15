6,851 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,452,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FormFactor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

