7,977 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

