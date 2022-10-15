A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $174,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $49.04 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

