Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Aalberts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $31.60 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

