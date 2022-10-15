Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,018.0 days.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of ABCZF opened at 14.51 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of 12.86 and a 12-month high of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.19.

Get Abcam alerts:

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Read More

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.