Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.28. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

