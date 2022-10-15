ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

